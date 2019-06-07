Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Liverpool close in on Nicolas Pepe, official bid expected soon

By
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Bengaluru, June 7: Liverpool have initiated contact with Lille over a move to sign winger Nicolas Pepe, according to reports.

The Reds experienced an excellent season last term, becoming the champions of Europe after missing out on the Premier League title by a point. However, there’s always room for improvement and most fans expect them to build further on that this summer.

A sumptuous summer spend a year ago, partly balanced by Philippe Coutinho’s £142million move to Barcelona in January 2018, saw Liverpool spend over £150m on Alisson Becker, Fabinho, Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri while they also secured a club-record £75m deal for influential centre-back Virgil van Dijk at the same time as Coutinho’s departure.

And now according to reports, the fans can again experience the repeat of such expenditure, as the Reds are believed to have accelerated discussions with Lille to sign Ivorian attacker Nicolas Pépé and have made formal discussions to match the €80m transfer fee demanded by the French club.

Pepe has turned out to be one of the most lethal finishers in Europe attracting huge interest after recording 22 goals and 11 assists for Lille, hitting such high figures from a wide position.

Pepe’s agent confirmed earlier this month that his player is looking for an exit and as per a popular journalist, Jurgen Klopp and co have now started making moves.

However, the Merseysiders can expect a challenge from Premier League sides like Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur for the winger, while other European giants PSG and Bayern Munich have also been linked with a move but as of now it is the Reds who are believed to be the front-runners.

Although the Ivory Coast international is likely to command a big fee in the region of £80 million, his goal and assist ratio dictates that right now and any top sides would be ready to offer.

A new face in Liverpool’s attack is expected to arrive to allow more rotation with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, and improving depth in a key area.

The Reds Manager Klopp is apparently content with the squad but with Daniel Sturridge departure, he is keen to sign an attacker to supplement what he already has at Anfield.

And Pepe who is well accustomed to playing attacking football, has the capabilities of playing either side of the wings which surely can be a big asset for Klopp, should he come.

More LIVERPOOL News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 11 - June 7 2019, 03:00 PM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, June 7, 2019, 13:07 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 7, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue