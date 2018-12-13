Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Liverpool consider shock £15 million transfer for Brighton star Pascal Gross

By
pascal

Bengaluru, December 13: Liverpool could make a shock bid for Brighton attacker Pascal Gross in January as Jurgen Klopp targets to strengthen options in the midfield in their bid for the Premier League title.

Liverpool are currently on top of the table and are two points clear of Manchester City following an unbeaten start to their campaign. But despite their impressive form, they seem to have fewer options in the creative third in the middle of the pitch and Klopp has been forced to field different composition in his midfield, with the likes of Keita, Milner, Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum.

But with most of them disappointed to add a much creative intent in the side Klopp reportedly now looking to hire a new cheap attacking playmaker in the side, where Gross is said to be topping the list.

Earlier, in the summer Liverpool tried to sign an attacking midfielder in Nabil Fekir, but apparently pulled out of a deal with Lyon after concerns about an old knee injury. Gross is now seen as a player who can replace Fekir and reportedly Liverpool are readying a £15m offer for him in January. Klopp is a known admirer of the 27-year-old, whom he saw play regularly in Germany while he was in charge of Borussia Dortmund.

Gross joined Brighton for just £3 million from Bundesliga outfit Ingolstadt last summer and quickly established himself in Chris Hughton's first XI. He scored seven goals and recorded eight assists during his impressive debut campaign on the south coast and was also named Brighton's Player of the Year.

However, this time around the playmaker has found the going tougher. The German suffered an injury in September which ruled him out for six weeks and since then he is yet to return to the form he regularly displayed the last term. Gross has played only eight matches so far in the league scoring just once. Klopp earlier had spoken of his admiration for Gross.

Speaking in December last year, Klopp said: “I have known him since he was a kid. He is a fantastic player that has made another big step physical wise. He has a nice right foot, is good at set-pieces and a nice shooter. He is a smart player and I like him.”

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND v AUS: 2nd Test Preview
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, December 13, 2018, 15:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 13, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue