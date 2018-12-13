Liverpool consider shock £15 million transfer for Brighton star Pascal Gross

Bengaluru, December 13: Liverpool could make a shock bid for Brighton attacker Pascal Gross in January as Jurgen Klopp targets to strengthen options in the midfield in their bid for the Premier League title.
Liverpool are currently on top of the table and are two points clear of Manchester City following an unbeaten start to their campaign. But despite their impressive form, they seem to have fewer options in the creative third in the middle of the pitch and Klopp has been forced to field different composition in his midfield, with the likes of Keita, Milner, Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum.
But with most of them disappointed to add a much creative intent in the side Klopp reportedly now looking to hire a new cheap attacking playmaker in the side, where Gross is said to be topping the list.
Earlier, in the summer Liverpool tried to sign an attacking midfielder in Nabil Fekir, but apparently pulled out of a deal with Lyon after concerns about an old knee injury. Gross is now seen as a player who can replace Fekir and reportedly Liverpool are readying a £15m offer for him in January. Klopp is a known admirer of the 27-year-old, whom he saw play regularly in Germany while he was in charge of Borussia Dortmund.
Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross is a January target for Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp considering a £15m bid. (Daily Mirror) pic.twitter.com/Vi1Dcc5zGY— TransferNewsCentral (@TransferNewsCen) December 12, 2018
Gross joined Brighton for just £3 million from Bundesliga outfit Ingolstadt last summer and quickly established himself in Chris Hughton's first XI. He scored seven goals and recorded eight assists during his impressive debut campaign on the south coast and was also named Brighton's Player of the Year.
However, this time around the playmaker has found the going tougher. The German suffered an injury in September which ruled him out for six weeks and since then he is yet to return to the form he regularly displayed the last term. Gross has played only eight matches so far in the league scoring just once. Klopp earlier had spoken of his admiration for Gross.
Speaking in December last year, Klopp said: “I have known him since he was a kid. He is a fantastic player that has made another big step physical wise. He has a nice right foot, is good at set-pieces and a nice shooter. He is a smart player and I like him.”