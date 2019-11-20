Liverpool could add another record to their name in their game against Crystal Palace

Bengaluru, Nov. 20: Liverpool lost the Premier League title last time by a whisker to Manchester City but this season the side look much more centred, on a mission to lay their hands on the coveted trophy.
After getting a win at Anfield against Manchester City before the international break, Jurgen Klopp's side now has leapfrogged to a nine-point lead over the Cityzens and eight points advantage over second-placed Leicester City which only have made their case stronger.
The Anfield side in their run has not lost yet in the league and has only dropped point against Manchester United. Their draw against United stooped them from creating a record of most consecutive wins, which is currently held by Manchester City. However, their win against City now has put them in the record book after 12 game weeks.
Liverpool have matched the incredible number of most points gained after 12 matchdays but they can continue to build on the record again next week as well.
The league leaders next travel to Crystal Palace on Saturday and should they win the game or even avoid a defeat, they would make yet another record with 30 Premier League matches without defeat for the first time in their history. Liverpool last lost in the league last season against Manchester City, who earned a 2-1 win over Jurgen Klopp in January which proved to be the turning point in the title race. But since then they have gone unbeaten in the league so far, combining both the seasons.
Achieving the feat however will see them matching the record with Manchester City who achieved the record in between April 2017 and January 2018, before Liverpool ended the streak with a 4-3 win over Pep Guardiola's side.
However, to make a Premier League record the Reds have to go a notch further. Ahead of them, currently are two London sides, Chelsea and Arsenal. Chelsea went unbeaten in 40 games between October 2004 and October 2005 under Jose Mourinho, while Wenger's side since their invincibles campaign went undefeated for a whopping 49 games from May 2003 to October 2004.
All of the sides who have achieved the 30-game milestone at the end have gone onto win the ultimate glory, with Premier League and now it remains to be seen if Klopp can emulate the same with his exciting side or not.