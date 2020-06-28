Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Liverpool are a great example, but Arsenal are a long way off – Arteta

By Dejan Kalinic

London, June 28: Mikel Arteta hopes Arsenal can use Liverpool as an example, but admitted his side were still "very far" from a Premier League title.

Liverpool were on Thursday (June 25) crowned league champions for the first time since 1990, having won 28 of 31 league games this season.

Arteta, whose Arsenal are ninth in the table, said how Jurgen Klopp had transformed Liverpool was a fine example for his team to follow.

"It's a great example to take that it is possible to do it. That it takes a lot of work and great decisions from everyone," the Arsenal head coach said.

"First of all, the belief that what you are doing is the right thing to do and they are all aligned. From their side to make the right decisions in terms of recruitment to identify the philosophy that is needed for that football club, that the fans believe and they can attach to that.

"And the players who are handed the same commitment to that football club to give the best all the time. It doesn't matter what. After that, you slowly start to catch up and you start to get better and better and make improvements.

"You generate belief and when you generate belief and you have fans and the history that we have, you can do anything. I have strong beliefs in that."

Liverpool's success came four years after they were beaten Europa League finalists, with Arsenal having fallen in the decider of the same competition in 2019.

But Arteta refused to compare the teams, saying Arsenal were a long way from a league crown.

"At the moment we are very far. The league table shows how far we are at the moment so to compare with them is not the right thing to do. Or try to emulate or copy and paste, it doesn't work," he said.

"We have to do what we believe is the right thing to do. The context is completely different to what they had at that time.

"We have to adapt our contest, our situation, the players and the environment we have. We have to start making some decisions, that's it."

Arsenal face Sheffield United in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday (June 28).

More MIKEL ARTETA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: ATM 2 - 1 ALV
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, June 28, 2020, 9:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 28, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue