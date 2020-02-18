Liverpool front-runners in battle to sign £30m star ahead of Manchester United: Whom should he choose?

Bengaluru, Feb 18: In the recent years, Liverpool have often stepped up in the Summer securing talents from relegated sides and Gini Wijnaldum, Andy Robertson and Shaqiri are the prime examples of it.
As per reports, it could be the same next season too as Norwich City winger Todd Cantwell reportedly has now emerged as a potential option for the Reds in Summer. The 21-year-old has impressed for the rock-bottom Canaries this season with six goals and two assists and has emerged as one of Daniel Farke’s most important players.
Given Norwich's latest display in the league, they are likely to be getting relegated. But regardless of whether they stay in the Premier League or not, Norwich are not under any pressure to sell the midfielder for a reduced fee with him having a contract with the side till 2022 and also with the likes of Manchester United showing interest. Norwich are expected to set a price-tag in the region of £30 million on Cantwell.
United were weighing up a move for Cantwell in January but decided to concentrate their works on signing Bruno Fernandes and an emergency striker.
Liverpool too kept their tabs open for the winger but after his impressive performance in the midfield over the weekend where Norwich were defeated 1-0 by the table-topping Reds at Carrow Road, Klopp reportedly has stepped up his pursuit and Liverpool now the frontrunners to land him in Summer.
Whom should he join?
At 21-year of age, the English talent needs more game time for development than glory. He could be a welcome addition in the Liverpool side given players like Shaqiri, Lallana set to leave the side in Summer. Klopp has a fine record when it comes to improving players and giving youngsters a chance, so it makes sense for Cantwell to possibly pick Anfield as his next destination if he wants to expand his career. However, given Liverpool have a strong front three, he is likely to be restricted with cup games and bench appearances. But by competing with the best, he surely would have the chance to raise his game.
As per Manchester United's case, the Red Devils surely are not in the best shape at the moment. But it could be a good symbol for the Norwich youngster who may actually win more opportunities to play regularly at Old Trafford due to their current lack of quality players in his position.
It is now a complicated option for the England international, who will need to evaluate carefully about next move at this stage in his career.