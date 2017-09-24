Football
Home » Football » News »Liverpool hold nerve to beat Leicester in a Premier League thriller

Liverpool hold nerve to beat Leicester in a Premier League thriller

Posted By:
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah vies with Leicester City's Ben Chilwell
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah vies with Leicester City's Ben Chilwell

London, September 24: Simon Mignolet conceded and then saved a late penalty as Liverpool clung on for a 3-2 win over Leicester City in a pulsating Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

In the other highlights of the day, Manchester City trounced Crystal Palace 5-0 at home while there were away wins for Chelsea (4-0) at Stoke and Manchester United (1-0) at Southampton.

The visitors dominated the first half and opened the scoring through Mo Salah's far-post header from Philippe Coutinho's cross a minute after the Egyptian missed a sitter. The goal was Salah's sixth of the season.

Coutinho looked back to his best and increased the lead with a curled 25-metre free-kick inside Casper Schmeichel's post on 23 minutes but Liverpool conceded just before the break when Shinji Okazaki converted a knockdown despite strong appeals for a foul on the keeper.

Goals flow at both ends whenever Liverpool play and no sooner had Jordan Henderson restored their two-goal lead than Vardy headed Leicester's second before falling under a fly-kick challenge from Mignolet as the Belgian failed to clear his lines.

But Vardy fired his spot-kick too close to the keeper, who had been shown a yellow card for the foul and parried it away for his fifth penalty save in eight attempts.

Related Articles

Story first published: Sunday, September 24, 2017, 0:38 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 24, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Latest Videos

+ More

Latest News

+ More
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
+ More
POLLS