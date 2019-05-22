Liverpool in talks with Werder Bremen striker Max Kruse

Bengaluru, May 22: Liverpool are weighing up a summer move for Werder Bremen striker Max Kruse, but could face competition from Bayern Munich, according to reports in Germany.
The Reds have experienced an excellent season so far and could end it by being crowned champions of Europe on June 1 after missing out on the Premier League title by a point.
However, there’s always room for improvement and most fans expect them to make their squad stronger in the summer.
A lavish summer spend a year ago, partly balanced by Philippe Coutinho’s £142million move to Barcelona in January 2018, saw Liverpool spend over £150m on Alisson Becker, Fabinho, Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri
Meanwhile they also secured a club-record £75m deal for influential centre-back Virgil van Dijk at the same time as Coutinho’s departure.
However, sadly for the fans there will reportedly be no repeat of such expenditure because they don’t have enough funds to do so. Although, the Reds have earned the second highest revenue this term followed by Manchester City, it is believed that their board will not spend much this term.
As per reports, Liverpool will only have around £20 million to spend in the transfer market this summer and that is to do only smaller deals.
So, the Premier League giants have been looking for cheap deals and Kruse's situation now has attracted Jurgen Klopp's side to make their move.
ℹ️ #Max Kruse will leave the club at the end of the season.— SV Werder Bremen EN (@werderbremen_en) May 17, 2019
Thanks for three great years, Max! 💚#werder pic.twitter.com/FHmJMXqE1M
Kruse will leave Werder when his contract expires in order to search for a new challenge and Liverpool are reported to hold a strong interest in him.
A new face in Liverpool’s attack is expected to arrive to add support to Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.
The Reds Manager Klopp is apparently content with the squad but with Daniel Sturridge's future in doubt, and Divock Origi's future also being uncertain and Rhian Brewster, a teenager still mastering his trade, the German is keen to sign a striker to add to what he already has at Anfield.
And Kruse who is well accustomed to playing attacking football and is well known to Klopp for his Bundesliga experience, this move seems to be realistic right now.
Bayern are interested in signing Max Kruse as Lewandowski backup. The striker will be a free agent this summer. Liverpool have also enquired about him pic.twitter.com/SXGgpLIcmd— Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) May 20, 2019
However, with Bayern also looking to overhaul the squad and adding more depth to the squad, the 31-year-old can be a viable option for them as well and Liverpool can expect a big challenge in convincing him to come to Anfield evading the Bundesliga winner's temptation.
The Monchengladbach forward scored 12 goals and contributed 14 assists in 36 appearances in all competitions this season and he helped lead Werder Bremen to an eighth-placed Bundesliga finish.
The 14 capped German international has been one of Bundesliga’s most efficient finishers with 71 goals over the last seven seasons and certainly, won't be sort of suitors this summer, as he is a free agent as well.