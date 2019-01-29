Football

Liverpool interested in Italian sensation Tonali

Italy and Brescia sensation Sandro Tonali
Bengaluru, January 29: Premier League giants Liverpool have reportedly opened talks to sign £30million-rated Sandro Tonali from Brescia.

The Reds have been linked with the 18-year-old midfielder for weeks and were expected to make a move for the ace in the summer.

Tonali, who has two goals and three assists for the Serie B club this campaign, is also attracting interest from several other European big guns.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, a reporter for La Gazzetta dello Sport, Liverpool have already began to try and get a deal concluded for Tonali.

Jurgen Klopp does not want to upset his squad by bringing in new recruits this month as the Kopites are currently four points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

But that did not stop him from sending scouts to watch Tonali in action for Brescia in their 4-4 draw against Spezia on Sunday (January 27). And the talent spotters will have filed back a glowing report after the teen struck an impressive first-half equaliser.

Schira claims Brescia want at least £30m for Tonali, who received his first international call up in November. Serie A giants Juventus, Milan, Inter and Roma are also keen on securing the youngster’s services.

Brescia owner and Massimo Cellino, who had a controversial time at Leeds United previously, revealed Liverpool had been in touch.

He told newspaper Corriere dello Sport: “Yes, Roma have asked me about Tonali. I’ve talked about him to (Roma director Mauro) Baldissoni several times, but I want to keep the lad as long as possible.

“Is he ready? I don’t know, he’s 18. But Liverpool also contacted me a little while ago.”

The versatile midfielder has been likened to Andrea Pirlo and was named Serie B Footballer of the Year for 2018.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 29, 2019, 10:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 29, 2019

