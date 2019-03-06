Liverpool looking to battle it out with Tottenham and Arsenal for Matthias Ginter

Bengaluru, March 6: Liverpool are reportedly looking to bring in Borussia Monchengladbach centre-back Matthias Ginter in the Summer transfer window with a view to making him the new partner for Virgil van Dijk, according to reports.
The Merseysiders have been disappointed in finding a solid partner for backbone Virgil Van Dijk. Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Fabinho have all partnered the Dutch maestro this season, but Klopp is thought to want a new option.
Gomez was the only one of the four to hold down the position on a regular basis, but with the defender has been out of action since December with a broken ankle and facing persistent injury issues, Ginter has apparently emerged as a new target to replace Matip and compete with Gomez for the spot alongside Van Dijk.
Liverpool could lose Joel Matip in June, to replace him the Anfield side has been looking at the 25-year old German Mathias Ginter from Borussia Mönchengladbach. pic.twitter.com/boKv3A2YEk— LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) March 2, 2019
Klopp is familiar with the centre-half’s work, having signed him for Borussia Dortmund back in 2014 when the German international moved to the Signal Iduna Park from Freiburg for a fee of £9 million.
The 25-year-old, however, struggled to establish himself at Dortmund colours and he finally went on to move to Gladbach in 2017 for €17m.
Since changing the side, the centre-back who can also operate as a right-back, as well as a defensive midfielder has been far more impressive in the colours of Borussia Monchengladbach, establishing himself as one of the Bundesliga’s more reliable centre-backs.
At this point, Ginter could surely be a decent signing for the Merseyside outfit as he can help in bringing stability and cover to the team, however, if Liverpool are to really kick on, they might have to pay a large amount.
As per reports, the German defender could cost as much as £43 million which would make him the club’s fourth most expensive player behind Naby Keita, Alisson Becker and his potential centre-back partner Virgil van Dijk.
Although if other reports are also to be believed they could face competition from Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur as well who too reportedly have been scouting him thoroughly.
Both the clubs apparently scouted the defender earlier in February although apparently have not shown any sign of making a transfer approach yet.