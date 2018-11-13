Football

Liverpool lure loyal Manchester City servant in an intriguing backroom move

Jurgen Klopp

London, Nov 13: Liverpool have made another key addition to Jurgen Klopp’s backroom staff by snarring away their head physio Lee Nobes from Champions Manchester City.

Klopp gives us confidence to achieve our goals - Alisson
The Merseysiders recently part ways with their long-term physio Matt Konopinski who opted to change the job after getting a new role in the Football Association last month. As his replacement, Liverpool now have successfully lured away City's long-term servant Nobes who now will be announced as the head of physiotherapy in Klopp's backroom staff.

Sunday's 3-1 win over Manchester United was his last game for Pep Guardiola's side and he will start his new role at Melwood over the coming month. Nobes will leave Manchester after 11 long years having joined them in 2007 from lower-tier side Oldham Athletic.

In these long years, the American physio has experienced the sea change at the club working under Sven Goran Eriksson, Mark Hughes, Roberto Mancini, Manuel Pellegrini, and Pep Guardiola.

He is regarded as one of the most important staffs to work behind the scenes at City, helping the squad to win three titles in the meantime. Those who watched the Amazon documentary series All or Nothing, about City's record-breaking campaign last term, will likely identify Nobes as he was the man who traveled with players when they went to meet up with Dr Ramon Cugat in Barcelona.

Nobes will now link up with two of his former players, James Milner and Daniel Sturridge who had been at Manchester City, earlier in their careers. He will work along with Liverpool's head of medical services Andrew Massey, head of fitness and conditioning Andreas Kornmayer and the club's medical rehab and performance manager Philipp Jacobsen.

City are currently in a devastating form and have a lead of two points from second-placed Liverpool in the table but midway in the season, losing a hugely popular member of his backroom, will be a blow for Guardiola.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 13, 2018, 10:51 [IST]
