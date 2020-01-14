Liverpool marches on in gameweek 22

Kolkata, January 14: It has been quite an eventful gameweek in the Premier League. Liverpool created yet another history by becoming the first-ever team in the top five leagues to record 61 points after 21 games.
At Tottenham Hotspurs' expense this time, they took yet another important step towards ending their three-decade wait for the league title.
Leicester City faltered this weekend against an inspiring Southampton side that has fought back in recent weeks while Manchester City went ahead of the Foxes with a resounding 6-1 win against Aston Villa.
Fixtures | Results | Points Table
Here, we look at three talking points from the last gameweek.
1. Relentless Liverpool
Liverpool certainly had a bit of luck against Spurs as the Reds kept up their sensation run with a narrow 1-0 win. Roberto Firmino's 37-minute striker was enough to decide the game in which Spurs had their chances to equalise and possibly take the lead as well. Jose Mourinho was furious that Liverpool scored from the throw in that should been awarded to his team and replays do show that he has a point. But, every team gets some decisions go in favour of themselves and it is Liverpool who have capitalised on it this time and they deserve their share of fortunes.
2. Nigel Pearson rises to the occassion
When Nigel Pearson was brought in by Watford to replace Quique Sanchez Flores, it seemed like an impossible job for the Hornets to survive from that position. Flores was sacked after less than three months in charge of the club having replaced Javi Gracia and Pearson was brought in with a tough task ahead of him. But, since his appointment, Watford have looked like a completely different team and are now out of the danger zone finally. With a 3-0 win over Bournemouth, the Hornets now have 22 points from as many games which is a testament of the amazing job Pearson has done in such a short span of time.
3. Norwich sinking deep
Norwich City looks like a ship that is sinking deeper as weeks pass by. The Canaries' have been very poor defensively and with such a poor record, it is a difficult for a team to remain in the Premier League. They are now eight points adrift of 18th-placed Watford who have been phenomenal in recent weeks since the appointment of Pearson. The Canaries are brilliant when they are on the attack but with such a defence, they should not dream of surviving as well.