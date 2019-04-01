Football

Salah hits back at critics

By
Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah's main focus is on trying to help Liverpool win the Premier League but he feels criticism of him is harsh.

London, April 1: Liverpool star Mohamed Salah hit back at his critics after the crucial 2-1 win over Tottenham, saying questions over his recent performances were unfair.

The Egypt international - who has 20 goals and eight assists this season - has come under scrutiny after striking just once in his last 11 games.

Salah played a major role in the victory at Anfield, his header spilled by Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris into Toby Alderweireld for an own goal that proved to be the winner in the 90th minute.

But last season's PFA Players' Player of the Year dismissed the criticism, saying his focus was on helping Liverpool win the Premier League.

"I didn't score for a couple of games but there are some players who have the same number of goals as me, but people are saying those players are having the best season of their life," he told Sky Sports.

"There are three or four players and no-one talks about them. They say they have a good season and I'm the only one that has had a bad season.

"I want to win the Premier League – that is the most important thing to me."

The defeat of Mauricio Pochettino's side restored Liverpool's two-point lead at the top of the Premier League, Alderweireld's own goal coming after Lucas Moura cancelled out Roberto Firmino's opener.

Salah accepted Jurgen Klopp's men were below their best, but insisted the points mattered more than anything else.

"You do not always have to play good but the important thing is to get the points," he said.

"The big teams always find a way to get the points and that's what we did.

"Each game now is tough. You just have to keep yourself in the race. Our next game is against Southampton and they are fighting for their lives.

"You have to take each game as a challenge. Tottenham played good and they came very close to getting a point. Now we take it game by game."

    Story first published: Monday, April 1, 2019, 3:20 [IST]
