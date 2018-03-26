Football

Liverpool to offer Salah a bumper deal to resist Real Madrid move

Posted By: Sumedh Sengaonkar
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool

Bengaluru, March 26: Mohamed Salah, who has had a dream start with Liverpool in the Premier League, is set to be rewarded with a bumper deal by the club to resist other lucrative offers, especially from La Liga giants Real Madrid. Klopp’s latest sensation and Egyptian Messi, Mo Salah, has been breaking records and raking goals at an astounding rate for the Reds. And now he is set to get a massive wage hike for the next season.

Klopp almost rejected Salah

Salah joined the Reds from Roma for £36.9m last summer and he has quickly become the best player in the Liverpool squad, scoring 36 goals in all competitions already this season, including four in the most recent game against Watford.

His string of super performances has attracted a lot of attention from Real Madrid. But Liverpool are ready to battle Los Blancos with a wage hike for Salah. According to Mirror, Liverpool are ready to hand a new contract to Salah with a new £200,000-a-week wages. Although it is much lesser compared to the massive £500,000-a-week that Alexis Sanchez gets at United, Liverpool are hopeful to hold on to Salah.

Luis Suarez and Phillipe Coutinho had snubbed wage hikes earlier to move on to La Liga. Liverpool would hope that this does not repeat with Salah. Liverpool face PL rivals Manchester City in Champions League quarter finals.

"I like the Premier League. It suits my style and I love playing here," Salah was quoted as saying by the Mirror.

Before his stint in Serie A with Roma, Salah played for Chelsea and managed only two goals in 13 appearances for the London club. Salah was then shipped off to Fiorentina on loan then spent two seasons with Roma before moving to Liverpool. Salah was reportedly keen to prove himself in the PL.

"We talked at Chelsea when I first came back from the loan spell at Fiorentina," Salah said on his relationship with former Chelsea and current Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, in an interview with FourFourTwo magazine. "We also spoke after the match against Manchester United this season and have a good relationship. We didn't talk much, but it was OK.

"Three years ago I didn't play much, but since day one back in England I wanted to show what I can do. I think I'm doing well."

Related Articles

Story first published: Monday, March 26, 2018, 17:56 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 26, 2018

Latest Videos

+ More
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
+ More
POLLS

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel