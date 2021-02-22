Liverpool outcast wanted by host of clubs, should the Reds sell?

Bengaluru, Feb 22: As per reports in England, Liverpool outcast Takumi Minamino is wanted by a host of clubs in the summer. The 26-year-old is currently on loan at Southampton and has impressed since joining the Saints in January.
That seems to have sparked interest in the Japanese international as it is claimed that clubs like Sevilla, AC Milan, RB Leipzig and several others are interested in the versatile attacker. And, the Reds are claimed to be open to selling the former Red Bull Salzburg star for just £9 million.
Liverpool landed Minamino from Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg for just £7.25 million in January 2020 and could very well earn a decent profit on the 26-year-old in one and a half years despite the fact that he has struggled to make hardly any impact at Anfield over the one year he spent at the club. And, it could be pretty good business from the Reds' point of view for multiples reasons.
Minamino has scored twice in his three appearances for Southampton so far but it has already been established that he is clearly not good enough to warrant a regular first-team spot at Anfield provided the quality Liverpool have upfront. He was behind Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi. On top of that, youngster Harvey Elliott and Harry Wilson have both been excellent in the Championship this season on loan from the club and could add further competition.
Jurgen Klopp is an advocate of not stockpiling players just for the sake of having extra depth in his squad and Minamino's loan spell in the middle of the season indicates that he is far from happy from being just a utility player. And, with Liverpool getting a decent profit on him this summer, it is expected that Klopp will be open to the idea of selling Minamino unless he does something extraordinary at St. Marys' Stadium before the end of the season.
Considering the kind of season Liverpool are having this time out, it would not be a surprise if Klopp decides to add further firepower to his attack this summer. Even the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are being linked with moves to Anfield in the summer and it would not be too farfetched if the Reds show a lot of ambition ahead of the next season in order to reclaim their position. And, if that happens Minamino moving out of Anfield will only mean good news for his career.