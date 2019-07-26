Liverpool's Anfield Road redevelopment could be bigger than originally planned

Bengaluru, July 26: Bringing up a piece of good news for the Liverpool fans, chief executive Peter Moore has endorsed that the Reds’ next proposed Anfield stadium expansion could be larger than originally planned.
Liverpool’s ownership group, Fenway Sports Group (FSG) earlier looked set to expand Anfield by more than the 4,000 new seats they currently have permission for. But Moore has now suggested that the former plans are insufficient and now the club's intention is to further increase that number in a new plan.
In their former installation in 2016, the opening of the new Main Stand the home ground's capacity rise to just over 54,000 after spending almost £110million on the redevelopment of the extra 9,000 seats.
But with the new plan in place, it is now believed that the number could reach more than 60,000 with work next planned on the Anfield Road end of the stadium. The current proposed plan will expire in September and the Reds management is now likely to revisit the initial plans with a more substantial overall capacity now in mind.
“That is insufficient for our plans," Moore said of the original plans during an interview at the headquarters of The Associated Press.
“We’re continuing to analyze what is the optimum number.
“I think in the next few months you’re going to hear from us as regards to what those plans will be.
“I can tell you definitively it won’t be the rather small-to-medium plans we had recently.”
He continued: “Of course the potential exists that following the feasibility study the initial plans may change.
“You just can’t build this massive stadium without limits here. We’re very cognizant of the impact we have on the residents.
“The ability to get people into a ground and get them out of the ground is important as well as the size of what we’re building.”
Anfield is the seventh-largest stadium in England, with only Wembley, Old Trafford, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Stadium, Emirates Stadium and Etihad Stadium possessing greater overall capacities. However, tickets are still hard to come by at the worst of times for the match going supporters and this move could be a breath of fresh air for them.