Klopp livid with Liverpool's defensive frailties

Bengaluru, September 20: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was livid with his team's slack defence which led to their shock 0-2 loss to Leicester City in the League Cup third round.
Klopp's side enjoyed 70 per cent of the ball in the knockout tie and had 21 shots compared to Leicester's eight, but failure to cope with basic defensive tasks cost them dear as they crashed out of the tournament.
Jürgen Klopp reacts to tonight's defeat at Leicester: https://t.co/J7WOkzo9db pic.twitter.com/R2LJvEWkuj— Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 19, 2017
"We played really good football in the first half, we should have decided the game early. We had big chances, strange situations but it's football, it's at least a 90-minute game," said Klopp, whose side were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.
"It's second ball after a corner, I think, and a throw-in again. I'm sick of goals like this to be honest, you cannot play football and do that.
Leicester somehow survived in the game because we are not clinical enough. That's sometimes okay but then you need to stay concentrated until the end and at least you don't allow them to score... and yeah, they scored too easy," he added.
"I can say it one time or 1,000 times or whatever -- it's not nice to have to concede these goals."
Klopp said playing well for 45 minutes was irrelevant.
"Nobody was interested in who played the better first half, everyone was interested (in) who will go through and we are not the team that will be in the next round for some good reasons." he said. "We wanted to go to the next round."
It is not over yet as Liverpool visit Leicester's King Power Stadium again on Saturday (September 23) for the Premier League clash.