Liverpool's New Balance kit deal breaks records

Bengaluru, Feb 13: The 2018-19 season has been record-breaking for Liverpool in every aspect. From breaking their club record fee to land a goalkeeper, to putting record breaking points in the Premier League every week, they are certainly on a roll.
Now the club seems to be doing well in its business aspect as well. Liverpool's current New Balance home shirt now has become the highest-selling kit in their history, forcing the club to put a notice on their website that they have run out of home jerseys.
Their statement read: "Due to significant demand for our home kit, we are currently out of stock of many of our home kit items. The 18/19 kits have been the most successful in our history.
"In order to meet this demand, we have placed a further reorder of home shirts and we're working hard to ensure supporters are able to purchase as soon as possible. Supporters will be notified as soon as the kit is available to pre-order in mid-February."
Last season's New Balance kit also broke the highest-selling record before the current strip surpassed it. The Reds have worn New Balance shirts since 2015/16 season and the American Merchandise side has been on the profit pathway ever since.
Liverpool's deal with the sportswear manufacturer is worth £45million per season but runs out at the end of the 2019/20 campaign. And this time Premier League giants, reportedly, want a massive hike in their sponsorship to extend the partnership further.
The Reds are apparently looking to match up with Manchester United on the commercial side of things and reportedly have told the American company to increase the money by at least £30m a year, a total £75m at least per season to continue further.
New Balance is reportedly willing to negotiate terms and it is understood that talks to extend the current deal under improved terms have already got underway but the Reds are apparently in talks with other kit suppliers as well.
Liverpool recently have announced a record-breaking £125million pre-tax profit last week, mainly due to last season's run to the Champions League final and the sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona.
They also generated 880 million viewers across all competitions – which is the highest among any Premier League team and looking at such growth, New Balance will surely look to ride on the fortunes of the Merseysiders on the present scenario.