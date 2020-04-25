Liverpool set to be crowned Premier League champions

Bengaluru, April 25: With UEFA clearly stating that the Champions League qualifications for next season will be decided on 'sporting merit', thereby virtually ruling out the 'null and void' option, runaway leaders Liverpool are likely to be crowned Premier League champions if the top flight of English football cannot be completed due to coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, reports local media in Britain.
The European football's governing body's statement means the curent top four teams in England -- Liverpool, Manchester City, Leicester City and Chelsea -- will make it to the UEFA Champions League next season.
When the Premier League was stopped after matchday 29 on March 13 as a precautionary measure against novel coronavirus, which was later described as a pandemic by the World Health organisation, Liverpool had amassed a whopping 82 points from 29 games.
The Reds failed to win just two matches -- they were held 1-1 by former champions Manchester United and suffered the only reversal of their campaign when they lost 0-3 at Watford.
Going by the UEFA criteria, Liverpool will end the season at the top of the Premier League and hence could be named champions. The Anfield outfit are currently 25 points ahead of defending champions Manchester City, who have a game in hand.
According to a report published in the Daily Mail, Jurgen Klopp's men will become champions of England for 19th time if the season cannot be re-started. Though the Premier League clubs met recently to work out a plan, they could not agree on a suitable date to resume the campaign.
Though, UEFA wants every major league to finish their respective campaigns, in the current crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic, it looks very unlikely.
However, in a tragic irony, the Royal Dutch Football Association announced its intention not to continue with the campaign, with no champions, relegation or promotion, much to the chagrin of leaders Ajax.
With the European sporting governing body having completely taken the 'null and void' option off the table, it looks as though Liverpool's 30-year title drought will end soon.
