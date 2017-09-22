Liverpool and Spurs battling with each other to sign next German wonder kid

New Delhi, Sep 22: Premier League sides Tottenham and Liverpool look set to go fight neck to neck in the next transfer window to sign German wonder kid David Philipp, according to reports.
The attacking midfielder has been making a significant name for himself at the youth level in Germany and is been regarded as the next big thing to come out of Germany.
The 17-year-old is contracted to Werder Bremen and currently, plays for their youth side. But it was his accomplishment for the U19 side last season that conveyed him to everyone's consideration, where he registered 18 goals and 21 assists from midfield.
The 17-year-old is out of the agreement at Bremen next year but has not yet confirmed his contract renewal talks despite the discussions which have been held with him.
In this situation, it has been reported that both the English clubs Liverpool and Spurs are heavily monitoring the situation of the youngster and igniting the rumours Bremen's Sporting director also confirmed the news stating that there is interest from several top English clubs.
“I wouldn’t want to rule out the interest in David from the English clubs," Bremen's academy director Bjorn Schierenbeck said. “But I don’t know exactly how firm it is. We would be very eager to continue working together with David.
“We have already held talks with him, and explained what his future career with Werder can look like.”
David is believed to be very nearly getting rung to Germany's Under-19 side this season and could also pave his way into the senior side if he continues performing at such a level.
And Should David wind up moving to either Spurs or Liverpool sooner rather than later, it'll certainly be worth watching out for how the 17-year-old develops in the coming years as he has the talent to become one of the top performers?