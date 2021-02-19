Liverpool target Ligue 1 defender

Kolkata, February 19: Olympique de Marseille star defender Duje Caleta-Car has recently revealed that he had received an offer from Premier League champions Liverpool in January, but the move eventually failed to materialise.
The Croat has stated that it has been an honour for him to be linked with a top-notch club like Liverpool, but he is more than happy at Stade Velodrome.
It is a public knowledge that Liverpool were frantically chasing additions at the heart of the defence in January and Caleta-Car was a player strongly linked with a move to Anfield in the closing stages of the winter transfer window.
Liverpool eventually made two additions in defence both on the deadline day. Ben Davies joined the Reds from Championship side Preston North End while they also managed to sign their long-term target Ozan Kabak from Schalke albeit on loan.
However, reports of the Reds still interested in addition at centre back at the end of the season refuse to die down and Caleta-Car is now touted as a target for the summer.
Caleta-Car joined Marseille from Austria's Red Bull Salzburg in 2018 and has since established himself into a key player. Blessed with a massive frame of 6 feet 4 inches, Caleta-Car is similar in stature to Liverpool superstar Virgil van Dijk who is being dearly missed by Jurgen Klopp this campaign.
Caleta-Car has attempted around 56 passes per game with a precision of 86.7 per cent which shows that he is not only an intimidating presence at the back, but also excellent when he is on the ball.
Caleta-Car looks like a player capable of adding quality and depth to the Liverpool defence and if available for the right price, the Reds should definitely consider a move.