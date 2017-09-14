Liverpool plan swoop for Dutch defenders

Bengaluru, September 14: It is a well known fact that Liverpool defence is pretty average and that was one of the key reasons behind them to fail to put up a title challenge last campaign.
It was huge surprise to see Jurgen Klopp not sign a centre-back this summer and the Reds’ poor defensive organisation has again been evident from the very start of the current campaign.
However, reports claim that the Reds are reportedly set to make a valiant attempt to address their problems in defence with a swoop for the Dutch pair.
Liverpool have conceded eight goals in just four Premier League games this season which has caused frustration among the fans.
Rumours claim the Reds are looking to use the winter and then the summer transfer window to get two new central defenders to give a new life to their backline.
In January, the club will once again try to enter the bidding war for Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk who was the primary target of Klopp this summer.
Juventus, Arsenal and Chelsea all remain interested in Van Dijk, and Liverpool are set to face competition for his signature with all these clubs involved. However, it remains to be seen whether or not Southampton will allow him to leave in January, having fought so hard to keep him all summer.
Liverpool are also keen on another Dutchman to bolster their defence but will wait for him till the next summer when he becomes a free agent. The player is none other than Stefan de Vrij.
The 25-year-old has established himself as a pivotal figure in the Italian capital after recovering from injury problems, but Lazio now face the threat of losing him for nothing when his current contract expires at the end of the season.
De Vrij has yet to sign an extension which has raised real question marks over his future at Lazio, and having been valued at £25million this past summer according to the Sun, it looks like he could prove to be a costly loss on and off the pitch.