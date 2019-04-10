Liverpool to launch bid for Thorgan Hazard

Bengaluru, April 10: Premier League giants Liverpool have made an offer for Borussia Moenchengladbach star Thorgan Hazard, the younger brother of Chelsea star Eden, according to reports in England.
Hazard, 26, has been one of the Bundesliga’s best players since joining Borussia Monchengladbach, initially on loan, in 2014.
The fleet-footed attacking midfielder has scored 12 goals and chipped in with 11 assists in just 29 matches this season, and has been tipped to seal a move away from Gladbach this summer.
A return to England has been mooted after Hazard spent three years on Chelsea’s books, joining the Blues the same summer as his elder brother.
And it is Chelsea’s Premier League rivals Liverpool, who have made the biggest push for Hazard, with reports claiming that the Reds have already made an offer for him.
Their bid is said to be worth more than £36million (€42million), as Liverpool are claimed to have offered more than Borussia Dortmund’s initial €42million bid.
Hazard is understood to favour a move to Dortmund, however, as he wishes to remain in Germany, and also considers he will get more opportunities to play at the Westfalenstadion.
Nonetheless, Gladbach 'want Hazard to choose Liverpool’ due to their huge opening bid, as they will benefit financially from the Reds more than from Dortmund.
Thorgan Hazard is capable of playing anywhere across the front three but he is best suited in the number ten role.
Liverpool's fluid gameplay should be an ideal fit for him but he might have to make peace with a place on the bench more often than not which is why the player himself is reportedly more keen on a move to Dortmund than Liverpool.