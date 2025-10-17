IND vs AUS: Kohli, Rohit or Gill - Which India batter will have the Biggest Impact against Australia?

Football Liverpool Aims To End Losing Streak Against Manchester United At Anfield This Sunday As Liverpool faces Manchester United at Anfield, they aim to recover from recent defeats. With both teams struggling for form, this match is crucial for their title aspirations. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, October 17, 2025, 17:06 [IST]

Liverpool and Manchester United are set to face off at Anfield this Sunday in a highly anticipated Premier League clash. Liverpool's recent form has been shaky, with three consecutive losses before the international break. These defeats came against Crystal Palace and Chelsea in the league and Galatasaray in Europe. Manager Arne Slot is eager for his team to regain momentum quickly.

Manchester United have experienced mixed results recently, alternating between wins and losses in their last four matches. They secured a 2-0 victory over Sunderland at Old Trafford before the international break. Despite this win, manager Ruben Amorim faces ongoing pressure and could benefit from a significant result to demonstrate his team's progress.

Liverpool's season began with five straight wins, but they have since lost their last two Premier League games. This marks the first time since February 2021 that they could potentially lose three consecutive league matches. The Reds have conceded nine goals so far, more than title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal.

Defensively, Liverpool appear less solid compared to last season. Ibrahima Konate's form is concerning, and Virgil van Dijk cannot manage alone at the back. The absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold is felt, while Jeremie Frimpong has yet to make an impact. Conor Bradley leads the team in fouls committed.

United have struggled on the road, failing to win any of their last eight away league games since March. Their last two away matches saw them concede six goals while scoring just once. Despite facing fewer shots than most teams, United's expected goals against figure remains high.

Ruben Amorim aims for improvement in attack, with Benjamin Sesko showing promise by scoring in his last two league appearances. United's xG stands at 14.1, but they have only scored nine times, highlighting inefficiencies in converting chances.

Key Players to Watch

Mohamed Salah remains a crucial player for Liverpool despite not matching his previous goal-scoring heights. Salah has an impressive record against Manchester United with 13 goals and six assists in Premier League encounters.

For Manchester United, Bruno Fernandes is a key figure despite a slow start to the season. He shares the position of joint-leading scorer for United with Benjamin Sesko, each having scored twice this season. Fernandes has created more chances than any other player in the league but is yet to register an assist.

Historical Context and Predictions

Liverpool have dominated recent meetings with Manchester United, losing just once in their last 14 Premier League encounters. The Opta supercomputer gives Liverpool a 73.3% chance of winning on Sunday, while United's chances stand at 11.2%. A draw occurs in 15.5% of simulations.

This fixture was once dominated by Manchester United during Alex Ferguson's era but has shifted towards Liverpool recently. United haven't won at Anfield since January 2016 under Louis van Gaal and are winless there in nine attempts since then.

A victory for Liverpool would be significant as they aim to close the gap on league leaders Arsenal, who play Fulham on Saturday. Meanwhile, Amorim seeks redemption as he tries to steer Manchester United back on track amidst ongoing scrutiny over his management.