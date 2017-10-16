Liverpool vs Manchester United: Talking Points

Bengaluru, October 16: Despite the huge hype and enthusiasm ahead of the much-anticipated North-West Derby, the game between Liverpool and Manchester United finished in a drab 0-0 draw at Anfield on Saturday (October 14).
Manchester United will be the happier of the two sides as they were dominated by Liverpool for he most of the game but still salvaged a point away from home to keep their unbeaten streak.
On the other hand, Liverpool will be frustrated after yet another draw. They badly needed a win after having started the season on a poor note.
Liverpool's Joel Matip came closest to finding a breakthrough when he was denied by United keeper David De Gea from close range before the break.
Romelu Lukaku had a quiet day but Simon Mignolet had to be alert to beat away the Belgian's fierce strike in the visitors' best moment in front of goal.
Here are three talking points from the game:
De Gea saves United yet again
Manchester United keeper David De Gea came up with a save of the highest order to keep his side in the game proving why he is the best goalkeeper in the Premier League and one of the best in the world.
Mourinho’s ultra-defensive approach at Anfield might well have backfired were it not for a world class save from his Spanish stopper.
Mourinho - Master of the art when it comes to defence
Given the kind of form Manchester United are in this season, many had expected Mourinho to play an attacking game against Liverpool who are in not a good run of form but Mourinho took no chances away from home against a team that could have slaughtered them on the counter attack.
Manchester United at deep and frustrated Liverpool for the whole game and Mourinho got what he wanted that is one point from a tough game.
Liverpool left frustrated
After a poor run of form before the international break, Liverpool needed a win against Manchester United to bring their season back to life.
They played quite well against their arch rivals but could not find the back of the net which will be frustrating for the fans and for the manager Jurgen Klopp who has been criticized of late by the pundits.