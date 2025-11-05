Liverpool vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: Where to Watch UEFA Champions League Match in India, UK and Other Countries?

Liverpool and Real Madrid face off in a UEFA Champions League group stage match on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at Anfield.
This highly anticipated duel between two European giants at Anfield promises a thrilling encounter, with star players like Mbappé, Salah, and Bellingham expected to influence the outcome.
Liverpool have made a stuttering start in the Premier League and will be aiming to get back their Champions League campaign on track. Real Madrid, on the other hand, have had a terrific start in La Liga and will be hoping to continue their rich form. The Reds are currently placed 10th with 6 points, while Madrid are placed 5th with 9 points, winning all of their first three matches.
Alexander Isak is currently sidelined with a groin injury and has missed Liverpool's last three games. Alisson Becker is out with a hamstring injury and has been absent for Liverpool's last six matches. Jeremie Frimpong is also coping with a hamstring injury and has missed the last three fixtures. Curtis Jones is recovering from an injury as well and has not returned to training, missing recent games.
David Alaba is doubtful to play due to an unspecified issue, while Antonio Rudiger is confirmed to be out of the upcoming match. These absences pose challenges for Real Madrid's midfield and defense ahead of the crucial Champions League clash. Trent Alexander-Arnold, who makes a return to Anfield, is set to start from the bench.