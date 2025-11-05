PSG vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: Where and When to Watch UCL Match on TV and Online?

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: Where to Watch UEFA Champions League Match in India, UK and Other Countries?

Liverpool and Real Madrid face off in a UEFA Champions League group stage match on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at Anfield.

This highly anticipated duel between two European giants at Anfield promises a thrilling encounter, with star players like Mbappé, Salah, and Bellingham expected to influence the outcome.

Liverpool have made a stuttering start in the Premier League and will be aiming to get back their Champions League campaign on track. Real Madrid, on the other hand, have had a terrific start in La Liga and will be hoping to continue their rich form. The Reds are currently placed 10th with 6 points, while Madrid are placed 5th with 9 points, winning all of their first three matches.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Team News and Predicted Lineups

Liverpool

Alexander Isak is currently sidelined with a groin injury and has missed Liverpool's last three games. Alisson Becker is out with a hamstring injury and has been absent for Liverpool's last six matches. Jeremie Frimpong is also coping with a hamstring injury and has missed the last three fixtures. Curtis Jones is recovering from an injury as well and has not returned to training, missing recent games.

GK: Giorgi Mamardashvili

Defenders: Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konaté, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson

Midfield: Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister

Attackers: Mohamed Salah, Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz

Real Madrid

David Alaba is doubtful to play due to an unspecified issue, while Antonio Rudiger is confirmed to be out of the upcoming match. These absences pose challenges for Real Madrid's midfield and defense ahead of the crucial Champions League clash. Trent Alexander-Arnold, who makes a return to Anfield, is set to start from the bench.

GK: Thibaut Courtois

Defenders: Federico Valverde, Éder Militão, Dean Huijsen, Álvaro Carreras

Defensive midfielders: Aurélien Tchouaméni, Eduardo Camavinga

Attacking midfielders: Arda Guler, Jude Bellingham, Vinícius Júnior

Forward: Kylian Mbappé

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Live Streaming and Telecast Details

India: Live streaming on SonyLiv app and website; TV broadcast on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.

Live streaming on SonyLiv app and website; TV broadcast on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD. UK: Live streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video

Live streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video USA: Live streaming on Paramount+

Live streaming on Paramount+ Australia: Live streaming on Stan Sport

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Kickoff Times

India: 1:30 am IST, Wednesday, Nov 5

UK: 8:00 pm BST, Tuesday, Nov 4

USA: 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT, Tuesday, Nov 4

Australia: Local time depends on the region, streamed on Stan Sport