Liverpool want Barcelona youngster

Kolkata, January 11: As per rumours in England, Premier League club Liverpool are looking to take advantage of the financial woes of Barcelona and snatch one of their most coveted youngsters away from Camp Nou.
Reports claim that Jurgen Klopp is a huge admirer of Barcelona wonderkid Pablo Martin Peez Gavira or simply Gavi and the Reds are believed to be considering whether to trigger the £41.7 million release clause of the 17-year-old.
Barcelona have experienced a monumental dip as a club over the past few years and following the departure of Lionel Messi, their downward spiral has become more and more evident.
However, it has not been all bad for the Blaugrana as the club do have something to cheer about and that is emergence of some exceptionally gifted young players into the first team and the arrival of Xavi Hernandez as the manager has only made the club more La Masia oriented like it used to be before.
Out of all the young players who have broken into the Barcelona senior set-up, Gavi has been regarded by many as the finest and has even been tipped to eclipse Pedri in years to come.
The youngster just turned 17 in August and is already one of the first names in Barcelona's teamsheet. The wonderkid has even been capped four times by Spain already which shows that he is much ahead of his age in terms of his maturity and polishing.
A central midfielder by trade, Gavi has been compared to the likes of Xavi and Andres Iniesta thanks to his style of play. His ability to progress with the ball at his feet and take defenders on for fun can remind Iniesta while his ability to pick pin-point passes and close control can compared to his current manager Xavi. Still very young and raw, the 17-year-old can potentially become the best in his position under the guidance of a world class manager.
Liverpool started this season as Premier League challengers but it is clear to see that they have already fallen a lot behind Manchester City in the title race. Although the gap is still surmountable but considering the form the Cityzens have been in, it's unlikely that they will offer Klopp's side the opportunity to catch them up.
The Reds could do with a more creative central midfielder in their ranks and Gavi could prove to be just that for them. They anyway have Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara in their thirties and James Milner is already 36. Meanwhile, the future of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain also does not look clear at the club. Gavi would be a world class signing for the Reds and that too for even more than one and half decades.