Liverpool want Leicester City star, a good deal?

Bengaluru, June 1: As per reports in England, Liverpool have already started looking for a replacement for their outgoing midfield dynamo Georginio Wijnaldum and have drawn up several names as potential candidates.
The Dutch international is set to leave the six-time champions of Europe this summer with his contract expiring and is reportedly close to joining Barcelona. Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp has now a big job in his hands to replace almost an irreplaceable figure and it is reported that Leicester City star man Youri Tielemans is his primary choice.
Klopp will have no shortage of options in the middle of the park even after the departure of Wijnaldum with Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Curtis Jones all capable of filling in in the midfield three but it cannot be overlooked that Wijnaldum was the player to have played most number of minutes in midfield this campaign.
In Wijnaldum, Klopp is set to lose one of the cornerstones of his whole setup and not choosing to replace him can cost the Reds big time. On top of that, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are both out of favour and could be moved if the Reds receive decent offers for them.
Tielemans is not exactly a similar type of player to Wijnaldum but their jobs for their respective teams have been much different. The Dutchman used to be far more composed and controlled in possession in a Liverpool shirt as his main job for the Reds was not to create but to retain the ball and dictate the tempo of the game.
Despite starting his career in a much more advanced role, Wijnaldum transformed himself into a completely different kind of player under Klopp and became a key figure of the side thanks to his incredible natural fitness, relentlessness and tactical intelligence of knowing exactly what to do at what time.
Tielemans, in comparison, is a much more of an attacking minded central midfielder known for his excellent range of passing and his exceptional ability to strike from distance. But, under the tutelage of Klopp, he can be moulded into a complete midfielder. The Belgian is very much gifted technically and being just 24 years of age, he still has plenty of time in his hand to improve on the physical and tactical aspects of the game.
Tielemans is exactly of the same height as Wijnaldum and already has a lot of experience at the top level. The transformation for him into Klopp's system might be much more easier compared to that of Wijnaldum considering that he used to be a holding midfielder in his young days and was eventually shifted to a box to box role thanks to his vision and work rate.
While Wijnalduim, on the contrary, used to be more of a number ten or e left-sided inside forward. Liverpool have been successful in raiding players from the Premier League over the last few years and Tielemans could be next in line to make the move to Anfield.