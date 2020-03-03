Liverpool want Norwich City star, a good move?

Kolkata, March 3: Liverpool are reported to be interested in Norwich City playmaker Todd Cantwell and are rumoured to make a move for the in-demand youngster in the summer.
Norwich have an uphill task in their hands right now to secure their Premier League status at the end of he campaign, but things do not look promising at all for last season's Championship winners.
And, regardless of their future, it seems that they could be losing their priced asset in the summer with a host of clubs interested in the signature of the 22-year-old.
Cantwell has been one of the Canaries' best players this season and has certainly shown that he deserves to be playing in the Premier League for many years to come. And, Liverpool's interest in him definitely confirms that.
The 22-year-old is a versatile attacking midfielder who is capable of playing anywhere behind the striker. This season, though he has mostly featured on the left flank, he is also well capable of filling in as a number ten or as a right winger.
We all know that Jurgen Klopp is not satisfied with his attacking players if they do not contribute defensively.
Therefore, Cantwell certainly would be an ideal Klopp type of player with his exceptional work rate. He never stops working for the team and contributes a lot to the defence.