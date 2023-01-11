Liverpool want Yunus Musah, a good deal?

Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah as Jurgen Klopp looks desperate to reinforce his midfield department.
The Reds have struggled in the middle of the park this campaign and have been linked with big moves for both Enzo Fernandez and Jude Bellingham.
However, with both players potentially costing over 100 million euros, the Reds are now believed to be looking for cost-effective options as well.
Yunus Musah is regarded as one of the brightest prospects in world football right now and has been impressive for Valencia since his move to the Mestalla in 2019 from Arsenal. The 20-year-old was in Arsenal's academy for seven years, but he failed to make a single senior appearance for the north London giants.
Musah has racked up 84 appearances for Valencia till date scoring five goals and providing three assists. He has featured 14 times for Gennaro Gattuso's side this campaign and has set up two goals. The 20-year-old also impressed in the 2022 FIFA World Cup for the USA which has seen his stock rise further.
Musah
has
a
contract
at
Mestalla
until
June
2026,
but
there
is
currently
speculation
surrounding
his
future
with
Valencia.
Along
with
Liverpool,
Chelsea
and
his
former
club
Arsenal
are
also
interested
in
the
youngster.
The
20-year-old
is
expected
to
cost
a
fortune
as
well
but
not
as
much
as
the
likes
of
Enzo
Fernandez
or
Jude
Bellingham.
Musah looks like a player tailor-made for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side. He is combative and works tirelessly for his side and would be a good fit in Klopp's pressing system. The 20-year-old is also strong physically and is quite good on the ball as well. In many ways, the USMNT star is similar to N'Golo Kante. For the right price, he would be a great addition to Liverpool.