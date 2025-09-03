Football Liverpool Women’s Coach Gareth Taylor Excited For WSL Opener Against Everton At Anfield Gareth Taylor is enthusiastic about Liverpool Women's opening match against Everton at Anfield. He aims for a strong performance despite the derby's challenges. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 3, 2025, 23:11 [IST]

Gareth Taylor is enthusiastic about Liverpool's opening Women's Super League match against Everton at Anfield. Appointed as Liverpool's head coach last month, Taylor previously parted ways with Manchester City towards the end of the 2024-25 season. Last season, Liverpool finished seventh in the WSL, trailing third-place Manchester United by 19 points after securing just one win in their final six matches.

Starting his new role at Anfield excites Taylor, who has a strong record against Everton, winning eight out of nine previous encounters in the WSL. "It's great. I thought it was [a] fantastic [way to start]," he shared on the Liverpool website. The match is set to be a thrilling season opener, broadcast on TV and pitting Liverpool against their rivals.

Taylor expressed that beginning the season at Anfield is an excellent opportunity for Liverpool to make a strong start. He emphasised that regardless of the outcome, delivering a good performance is crucial. "Obviously by doing that it gives us a much-improved opportunity to win the game," he noted.

The upcoming fixture will be followed by two away games for Liverpool. Taylor acknowledged that while his past success against Everton is notable, it may not necessarily apply to his current role with Liverpool. He understands that results can vary based on performances.

Taylor anticipates a tense derby match, noting that such games often lack free-flowing football and instead focus on passion and hard work. "We know what derbies are like, they're tense," he said. The emphasis will be on effort and determination rather than purely technical play.

Liverpool's clash with Everton promises to be an exciting start to the season under Taylor's leadership. With high expectations and a focus on performance, Taylor aims to guide his team through a challenging yet promising campaign ahead.