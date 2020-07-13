Football
Liverpool youngsters can have 'beautiful' futures, says Klopp

By Dejan Kalinic

Liverpool, July 13: Jurgen Klopp told his Liverpool youngsters they could have "beautiful" futures if they continue improving.

The likes of Curtis Jones, 19, and Neco Williams, 19, have been given chances in recent matches for the champions, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley on Saturday (July 11), while 17-year-old Harvey Elliott has made two Premier League appearances this season.

Liverpool need three wins from their final three games to break Manchester City's record of 100 points in a single Premier League season.

Klopp, whose team are away to Arsenal on Wednesday (July 15), said the club's youngsters had plenty of time to grow.

"I'm not sure it's about how high the stakes are, it's about how ready are the boys?" the Liverpool manager told UK media, via the Mirror.

"There are no old and young players, there are only good and not so good players and I hope we have only good players, exceptional players.

"The problem, not just for young players, but all players not now in the first line-up – this team is really good. It is difficult to play 40 games in a row.

"But young players have so much time on their hands that they really can improve and don't have the pressure, especially not from us. If they use the time, then the future is beautiful for them."

After visiting Arsenal, Liverpool will host Chelsea before a trip to Newcastle United.

Story first published: Monday, July 13, 2020, 5:00 [IST]
