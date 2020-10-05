Watkins' hat-trick and Adrian's errors – Liverpool's 7-2 thrashing to Villa in Opta numbers

Birmingham, October 5: Liverpool conceded seven goals for the first time since 1963 as Aston Villa demolished the defending Premier League champions on Sunday (October 4).
On a day when Manchester United lost 6-1 at home to Tottenham, Villa created more remarkable headlines with a chastening 7-2 rout of Jurgen Klopp's Reds.
Ollie Watkins scored a perfect hat-trick, Jack Grealish had a brace and there were goals for John McGinn and debutant Ross Barkley.
It means only Villa and Everton – who Liverpool face after the international break – still have a 100 per cent record in the Premier League this term.
Villa have won each of their opening three league games of a season for the first time since 1962-63, while it has been 57 years since Liverpool let in seven goals in a match in any competition.
The Reds are also the first reigning English top-flight champions to ship seven in a league match since Arsenal against Sunderland in September 1953.
Liverpool are the first reigning English top-flight champions to ship seven goals in a league match since Arsenal against Sunderland in September 1953.
This was Villa's fourth successive win at home in the Premier League. It is the first time they have managed such a run since October 2007, while a 1995 meeting with Wimbledon represents the only other time they have scored seven goals in a Premier League match.
Liverpool's defence was the bedrock of their title-winning campaign, yet Klopp's men have looked poor at the back this season and have already let in 11 goals – the most they have conceded after four matches since 1937-38.
Watkins' treble got him off the mark in the Premier League. The former Brentford striker has 29 league goals since the start of last season, more than any other player has accumulated across the top four tiers of English football in the same time frame.
Villa captain Grealish was also in sensational form, with the England international becoming the second player for the club to assist three goals in a single Premier League game, after James Milner – who came on from the Liverpool bench – in February 2010.
Mohamed Salah scored both of Liverpool's goals to take his tally for the season to five, and he has now scored against 25 of the 26 Premier League sides he has faced as a Red.
First-choice goalkeeper Alisson missed Sunday's clash due to a shoulder injury sustained in training and, by giving the ball away for the opener, his replacement Adrian has now made five errors directly leading to goals in his 21 appearances for Liverpool.