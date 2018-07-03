London trio want Ligue 1 sensation Alassane Plea

Bengaluru, July 3: Premier League trio Tottenham, West Ham United and Fulham are locked in a £25 million battle for Nice striker Alassane Plea.
The Hammers have been tracking goal machine Plea for months and have tried to raise funds to buy him. Now, Premier League new boys Fulham have stepped into the race and want to offer the cash up front as owner Shahid Khan is known for making bold moves.
Plea, 25, would be a perfect foil for Fulham’s other target Aleksandar Mitrovic who they want in a full time deal from Newcastle.
The Hammers are likely to match any offer agreed and Plea is waiting on word about flying into London for talks on personal terms with either or possibly both this week.
The Hammers are in need of some extra firepower, having relied heavily on Marko Arnautovic and Javier Hernandez last season.
Arnautovic has been linked with a move away from the London Stadium, with Everton keen to take the Austrian attacker off their hands.
Manchester United were also linked with a move for the Austrian star but it seems that Mourinho has shifted his interest elsewhere.
However, Plea has also been linked with a move to Tottenham, with Spurs reportedly tabling a £23m bid last month.
The Premier League interest for follows a stellar season in Ligue 1, netting 16 goals to help The Eaglets to eighth in the French top flight.
Yet, selling the forward would provide a handsome profit for Nice, having signed him from Lyon for less than £500,000.
Plea would be an assured starter at either West Ham or Fulham but at Spurs, there will be a tough competition for places which may work in favour of West Ham and Fulham.
Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez is also desperately looking for a new striker and is also monitoring the situation of Plea but the fee is too high for the Tyneside club who are not in their best financial situation right now.
