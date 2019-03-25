Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Low 'very satisfied' after win over Netherlands

By
Joachim Low
Germany coach Joachim Low was pleased after a dramatic victory over Netherlands.

Amsterdam, March 25: Joachim Low was left "very satisfied" after Germany started their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign with a 3-2 win over Netherlands.

Nico Schulz's 90th-minute goal saw Low's men to victory in the Group C clash in Amsterdam on Sunday.

After a difficult 2018 that led to questions over his position as coach, Low said he had moved on from the tough year.

Asked if he was happy, Low said: "I am very satisfied.

"I personally feel very good. I do not think about the old year anymore, I went through it.

"We had good moments during the last games already. I had this good feeling before the game already because in France and at home against Netherlands we were playing well too but weren't rewarded."

Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry had put Germany in control before the hosts responded in the second half, drawing level through Matthijs de Ligt and Memphis Depay, only for Schulz to deliver the winner.

Low explained his decision to start with Sane, Gnabry and Leon Goretzka in attack.

"We wanted to attack with three players. With Leroy, Serge and Leon that we attack their four defenders and de Jong too," he said.

"We wanted these three guys to play very close together and show a variable playing style with changing positions a lot.

"It was not about playing with two forwards but more with three who are playing offensively together and find spaces."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Australia won by 8 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, March 25, 2019, 7:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 25, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue