Lucas Digne to leave Everton in January - Three clubs linked with him

Bengaluru, Dec. 21: Everton are set to part ways with left-back Lucas Digne in the upcoming January transfer window.
The French international has been left out of the squad for the last three Premier League games, and has been ruled out with illness in recent weeks. But it is understood that Digne has had a fallout with Rafa Benitez very recently. As a result, both parties will look to go their separate ways during the winter transfer window next month, as per rumours.
The former Barcelona defender has been one of the best performers for Toffees since his arrival from Spain. Digne has made a total of 127 appearances for Everton, scoring six goals and providing a further 20 assists. He has three-and-a-half years remaining on his deal at Goodison Park and it is unspecified what sort of fee Everton will ask for the defender. But undoubtedly his availability has alerted several sides.
Newcastle United
The Magpies sit 19th on the table and undoubtedly, Eddie Howe is looking at the January market to include some quality addition. Digne's availability reportedly has alerted the side. Their interest in the 28-year-old is also understandable given first choice Jamal Lewis has flattered to deceive, while Paul Dummett has struggled with injuries for a while now. Getting someone like Digne at such a point will definitely be a big coup and big boost to their PL survival.
Leicester City
Brendan Rodgers bolstered the left-back slot with the addition of Ryan Bertrand in the summer while youngster Luke Thomas also has seen a fair number of gametime in the first team. However, none of them has been convincing so far with Timothy Castagne often used on the left side of the defence. Leicester's link-up with Digne, therefore, is understandable who reportedly is seeking a specialist on that left-back role.
Juventus
Juventus are also monitoring the situation as they look to find a replacement for Alex Sandro at left-back. The Bianconeri have struggled in Serie A this season and Alex Sandro has been one of their most struggling stars so far. Although, Allegri has no intention to offload Sandro in January they have reportedly been alerted by the situation. Juventus have reportedly already initiated first contact with the representatives of Digne. Although, the rumours are still in the early stages and it remains to be seen how the link-up advances.