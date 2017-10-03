Lukaku cleared of serious injury after ankle niggle

London, October 3: Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has been cleared of serious injury after having his ankle scanned while on international duty with Belgium.
There were fears over Lukaku's fitness after he picked up an ankle problem in United's 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace, in which he scored his 11th goal since joining the club from Everton in the summer, reports talksports.com.
But medical examinations have showed no serious damage, which will be music to the ears of United manager Jose Mourinho and Red Devils fans.
The 24-year-old will now be put on a special training programme in the hope of proving his fitness for Belgium's World Cup qualifiers against Bosnia and Cyprus
A statement from the Belgian football association, the KBVB, read: "Romelu Lukaku underwent an MRI scan but no fracture or structural damage has been diagnosed.
"The next days he will follow an individual training programme.
"It is however too early to state that he won't be match fit for the Bosnia and/or Cyprus game."
News the injury is not serious will be a particular relief to United ahead of their Premier League trip to face arch rivals Liverpool on October 14.