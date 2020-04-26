Football
Maddison: Of course I'm staying at Leicester amid Man Utd links

By Sacha Pisani
James Maddison

Leicester, April 26: Leicester City star James Maddison said "of course" he is staying at the club amid links to Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Maddison's exploits for Leicester have seen him reportedly emerge as a transfer target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United.

The 23-year-old England international attacker is contracted to Leicester until 2023.

Asked by a fan if he was staying at Leicester, Maddison said via BT Sport's Twitter account: "Of course I am."

Maddison added: "It was one of the best decisions I've made, coming here. I love it."

View this post on Instagram

Never going to take this feeling for granted again ❤️⚽️ #JM10

A post shared by James Maddison (@madders) on Apr 14, 2020 at 12:16pm PDT

Leicester signed Maddison from Norwich City in 2018 for a reported £20million fee.

Maddison has flourished at the King Power Stadium, where he has scored 16 goals across all competitions since arriving.

Before the 2019-20 season was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Maddison had scored six goals and supplied three assists in the Premier League this term.

Leicester occupied third position in the Premier League through 29 matches when the campaign was suspended last month.

Story first published: Sunday, April 26, 2020, 8:30 [IST]
