Mainoo Must Compete With Fernandes For Regular Minutes In Manchester United Midfield

Kobbie Mainoo faces a challenge to secure regular playing time in Ruben Amorim's Manchester United squad, particularly against Bruno Fernandes. United began the Premier League season with just one point from two matches, losing 1-0 to Arsenal at Old Trafford and drawing 1-1 with Fulham at Craven Cottage. Mainoo was on the bench for both games and is rumoured to be considering a transfer due to not fitting into Amorim's 3-4-3 formation.

Mainoo had a standout season under Erik ten Hag in 2023-24, starting 24 Premier League matches and scoring the decisive goal in the FA Cup final against Manchester City. However, since Amorim's appointment last November, Mainoo has struggled for consistent game time, making only 18 league appearances, including 12 starts, without any goal contributions. In contrast, during Ten Hag's tenure, Mainoo started 31 of his 32 league appearances, contributing three goals and one assist.

Amorim remains committed to his tactical setup and insists that Mainoo must compete with Fernandes for one of the two midfield spots. Fernandes missed a first-half penalty against Fulham but remains a key player. Amorim commented on Mainoo's situation: "He is fighting for the position now with Bruno. I changed two midfielders. I liked Mount there because we wanted to score a goal. Then when I changed it, I felt that the team needed to return to one holding midfielder. So he just needs to fight for the position with Bruno in training. Like it should be at Manchester United."

During the Fulham match, Amorim paired Fernandes with Mason Mount in midfield after substituting Casemiro. Later, Manuel Ugarte joined Fernandes on the field in the 69th minute. Under Amorim's management, Mainoo has spent 67% of his minutes playing centrally and 33% as part of the front three. Meanwhile, Fernandes played 59% of his minutes last season in central midfield but has started both games this season in that role.

Mainoo may have an opportunity to start when United face Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup on Wednesday before their next Premier League match against Burnley on Saturday.