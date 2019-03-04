Football

Man City looking to tie down star performer with a six-year deal

By
Bernardo Silva
Bernardo Silva is expected to stay at Man City

Kolkata, March 4: Premier League champions Manchester City are aiming to hand star performer Bernardo Silva a new six-year deal in order to fend off lucrative offers from La Liga’s top teams.

The Portugal midfielder has already given a strong hint to City insiders he wants to commit his peak years to the Etihad.

The 24-year-old is attracting an enormous interest from Real Madrid in particular after a sparkling season.

City chief Pep Guardiola has admitted Bernardo Silva, seen by many as the natural successor to David Silva, 33, is one of the key figures in his long-term plans.

Now the club’s money men plan to prove it by opening talks over an extended deal and hefty pay hike.

Bernardo, who joined from Monaco for £43million in 2017, currently picks up around £100,000 a week but will be offered almost double that to tie him down.

The Portuguese midfielder took a starring role in last week’s Carabao Cup triumph, and in midweek came off the bench to win the penalty as City stayed on course to defend their title by beating West Ham.

The champions have just handed new contracts to defender Aymeric Laporte and striker Gabriel Jesus, who both had similar lengthy durations left on their agreements.

And Bernardo believes he and his City team-mates have what it takes to make history winning a quadraple.

The Cityzens moved two points clear at the top of the Premier League on Saturday ahead of Liverpool’s short trip to Everton on Sunday.

He said: “We are stronger. We have kept the same players but added Riyad Mahrez while Phil Foden has improved.

“We have a real taste to win more trophies. It is always good to win something this early in the season.

“You can see the confidence it gives the team and the mood it has created.”

