Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Man City to contend with Liverpool and Real Madrid for 'Japanese Messi'

By
Man City to contend with Liverpool and Real Madrid for Japanese Messi

Bengaluru, June 6: Manchester City will battle Liverpool and Real Madrid to the signing of Japanese wonderkid Takefusa Kubo, according to reports in England.

The forward, who turned 18 yesterday, has grabbed the attention of Europe's biggest scouts after Barcelona had to release him from their academy.

The Japanese wonderkid was signed into the Catalan giants' La Masia youth academy but was forced to leave the club in 2015 after Barcelona were found guilty of signing underage players illegally.

He returned to FC Tokyo where he has earned the nickname the "Japanese Messi."

Now after reaching 18, there is nothing stopping him from continuing his development in Europe.

According to the Japanese media, both City and Madrid are the front-runners to land his signature.

Barcelona have also not given up their home of bringing him back although Catalonia appears an unlikely destination.

French giants Paris Saint-Germain are also monitoring closely.

The signing will also provide a huge marketing opportunity with Kubo ready to become the darling of Japanese football in near future.

Shinji Kagawa, Keisuke Honda, Shinji Nakamura and Hidetoshi Nakata were some high-profile Japanese players who had plenty success in Europe.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is also believed to be a huge fan of the youngster and he was the manager who gave Japanese icon Shinji Kagawa the opportunity to make his name in Germany and Europe.

More MANCHESTER CITY News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 10 - June 6 2019, 03:00 PM
Australia
West Indies
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
How Chahal spins India's win
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, June 6, 2019, 12:45 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 6, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue