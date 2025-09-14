When and Where to Watch Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Hong Kong Open Final Matches on TV and Online?

Football Man City vs Man United: Team News, Injury List, Predicted Lineups ahead of Manchester Derby By Prateek Bannerjee Published: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 13:42 [IST]

oi-Prateek Bannerjee

The Manchester Derby returns to the Etihad, where Manchester City host Manchester United with both sides dealing with extensive injury troubles and desperate to spark their seasons to life.

Coming into Sunday's Premier League clash, City and United are stuck in mid-table after inconsistent starts, making this early Derby especially crucial for momentum and morale.

Neither team has hit their stride, with City languishing at 13th and United only one point ahead in 9th after early stumbles. City started brightly but have lost back-to-back games-their worst opening since 2004/05-and are already nine points adrift of Liverpool. United's campaign has been turbulent as well, suffering a shock League Cup exit to Grimsby Town and requiring a last-minute Bruno Fernandes penalty to edge Burnley.

The managers, Ruben Amorim for United and Pep Guardiola for City, both face mounting pressure to deliver a result and restore belief to their fanbases. Recent fixtures have swung United's way; City have not won any of the last four league derbies, with United securing memorable wins, including a dramatic Etihad comeback last December.

Man City vs Man United Team News

City's injury woes persist, impacting both depth and tactical options. Key summer signings Rayan Cherki, Aït-Nouri and Marmoush are ruled out alongside Kalvin Phillips, with John Stones still a major doubt after returning to training. Pep Guardiola will look to Rodri-who has returned from injury and recently won the Ballon d'Or-for leadership, while Erling Haaland remains the major attacking threat, fresh off a five-goal haul for Norway. New arrivals like Gianluigi Donnarumma and Tijjani Reijnders are expected to feature, and Oscar Bobb's early-season form stands out as a positive.

For United, Ruben Amorim confirmed in his pre-match press conference that Matheus Cunha, Mason Mount and Diogo Dalot-who all suffered injuries last week-are unavailable, joining long-term absentee Lisandro Martinez. Altay Bayındır will retain the starting goalkeeper spot following André Onana's departure. United's attacking plans hinge on Bruno Fernandes, while new signings Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko are expected to cover for the missing Cunha. Noussair Mazraoui was fit to return last match, but still lacks full match sharpness.

Man City vs Man United Predicted Lineups

Manchester City: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Rico Lewis, Abdukodir Khusanov, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Rodri, Oscar Bobb, Bernardo Silva, Tijjani Reijnders, Jeremy Doku, Erling Haaland.

Manchester United: Altay Bayindir, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Luke Shaw, Noussair Mazraoui, Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo, Patrick Dorgu, Bryan Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes, Benjamin Sesko.