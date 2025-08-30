BAN vs NED Live Streaming 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Bangladesh-Netherlands Match Online And On TV In Bangladesh, Pakistan, India

Football Man United vs Burnley Live Streaming: Where to Watch Man United Premier League match on TV and Online? By Prateek Bannerjee Published: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 18:40 [IST]

Manchester United face Burnley at Old Trafford on Saturday (August 30) in a crucial Premier League match as they seek their first win of the 2025-26 season. Ruben Amorim's side is under pressure after a humiliating EFL Cup exit to League Two Grimsby Town.

The Red Devils have made a winless league start (1-0 loss to Arsenal, 1-1 draw with Fulham). Burnley, newly promoted, arrive confident after a 2-0 league win over Sunderland and a 2-1 EFL Cup victory against Derby County.

Man United vs Burnley Team News

Manchester United will be without Alejandro Garnacho, who is nearing a £40m move to Chelsea, and Rasmus Højlund, linked with Napoli. Lisandro Martinez (ACL) and Noussair Mazraoui (knock) are sidelined, but Amorim has options in Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro, and Luke Shaw. Andre Onana's shaky performance against Grimsby may see Altay Bayindir start in goal.

Burnley's injury list includes Zeki Amdouni (ACL), Manuel Benson (Achilles), and Jordan Beyer (knee), with Connor Roberts doubtful. Scott Parker is likely to recall key players like Martin Dubravka, Kyle Walker, and Jaidon Anthony after rotating in midweek.

United's historical dominance (43 wins in 96 Premier League games vs. Burnley) is tempered by their current struggles and Burnley's strong record at Old Trafford (avoiding defeat in 5 of 9 visits). Bruno Fernandes, with 10 goal involvements in his last eight games against promoted sides, is key for United, while Burnley's Josh Cullen and Jaidon Anthony pose threats. Expect a tight contest, with United favored but vulnerable to Burnley's counter-attacking style.

Man United vs Burnley Predicted Lineups

Man United (3-4-2-1): Bayindir; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Diallo, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Cunha; Sesko.

Burnley (4-2-3-1): Dubravka; Walker, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman; Ugochukwu, Cullen; Bruun Larsen, Mejbri, Anthony; Foster.

Manchester United vs Burnley Live Streaming: Where to Watch MNU vs BUR Match on TV and Online?

Where to Watch Man United vs Burnley in India?

The Man United vs Burnley Premier League match will telecast on Star Sports network from 7:30 pm IST, while the match can be live-streamed on Jio Hotstar app and website.

Where to Watch Man United vs Burnley in UK?

There will be no telecast for Man United vs Burnley match in UK, but highlights will be available on BBC network and youtube channels of respective clubs. The match starts at 3 pm BST in UK on Saturday.

Where to Watch Man United vs Burnley in USA?

Manchester United vs Burnley Premier League encounter can be watched and live-streamed on Peacock from 10 am ET time on Saturday.

How to Watch Man United vs Burnley PL match in Nigeria?

Supersport network will telecast the match in Nigeria from 3 pm WAT on Saturday.

Man United vs Burnley How to Watch in Australia

The Manchester United vs Burnley match will be telecast on Stan Sports network from 12 am Melbourne time in Australia.