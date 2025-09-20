Man United vs Chelsea: Bruno Fernandes becomes 19th Manchester United player to score 100 Goals - Check Full List

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Will India and Pakistan players Shake Hands in Super Four Match?

Bruno Fernandes becomes 19th Manchester United player to score 100 Goals

Bruno Fernandes has become the 19th Manchester United player to reach 100 goals for the club. This milestone was achieved with him scoring 100 goals in 200 games for Manchester United against Chelsea on Saturday (September 20).

The Portuguese has been a phenomenon for the Red Devils since his arrival, and inspired them to alead against the Blues.

Fernandes is a key midfielder and captain, known for both scoring and assisting goals since joining the club in January 2020. His record includes a mix of penalties, open play goals, and a high number of goal involvements including assists, placing him among the club's all-time leading contributors offensively.

Who are the Top Goal Scorers for Manchester United?

Wayne Rooney leads Manchester United's all-time scorers with 253 goals, followed by Sir Bobby Charlton (249) and Denis Law (237). Other legends include George Best, Ryan Giggs, and Paul Scholes. Cristiano Ronaldo ranks 14th with 145 goals.

Manchester United Top 20 Goal Scorers

Wayne Rooney - 253 goals in 559 appearances Sir Bobby Charlton - 249 goals in 746 appearances Denis Law - 237 goals in 405 appearances Jack Rowley - 190 goals in 377 appearances George Best - 179 goals in 470 appearances Dennis Viollet - 173 goals in 284 appearances Ryan Giggs - 168 goals in 963 appearances Mark Hughes - 161 goals in 459 appearances Paul Scholes - 155 goals in 716 appearances Ruud van Nistelrooy - 150 goals in 219 appearances Cristiano Ronaldo - 145 goals in 346 appearances David Herd - 143 goals in 261 appearances Marcus Rashford - 138 goals in 426 appearances Stan Pearson - 135 goals in 318 appearances Tommy Taylor - 131 goals in 189 appearances Ole Gunnar Solskjær - 126 goals in 366 appearances Andy Cole - 121 goals in 275 appearances Brian McClair - 121 goals in 466 appearances Bruno Fernandes - 100 goals in 296 appearances Bryan Robson - 97 goals in 446 appearances