Man United vs Chelsea: Bruno Fernandes becomes 19th Manchester United player to score 100 Goals - Check Full List

By MyKhel Staff

Bruno Fernandes has become the 19th Manchester United player to reach 100 goals for the club. This milestone was achieved with him scoring 100 goals in 200 games for Manchester United against Chelsea on Saturday (September 20).

The Portuguese has been a phenomenon for the Red Devils since his arrival, and inspired them to alead against the Blues.

Man United vs Chelsea Bruno Fernandes becomes 19th Manchester United player to score 100 Goals

Fernandes is a key midfielder and captain, known for both scoring and assisting goals since joining the club in January 2020. His record includes a mix of penalties, open play goals, and a high number of goal involvements including assists, placing him among the club's all-time leading contributors offensively.

Who are the Top Goal Scorers for Manchester United?

Wayne Rooney leads Manchester United's all-time scorers with 253 goals, followed by Sir Bobby Charlton (249) and Denis Law (237). Other legends include George Best, Ryan Giggs, and Paul Scholes. Cristiano Ronaldo ranks 14th with 145 goals.

Manchester United Top 20 Goal Scorers

  1. Wayne Rooney - 253 goals in 559 appearances
  2. Sir Bobby Charlton - 249 goals in 746 appearances
  3. Denis Law - 237 goals in 405 appearances
  4. Jack Rowley - 190 goals in 377 appearances
  5. George Best - 179 goals in 470 appearances
  6. Dennis Viollet - 173 goals in 284 appearances
  7. Ryan Giggs - 168 goals in 963 appearances
  8. Mark Hughes - 161 goals in 459 appearances
  9. Paul Scholes - 155 goals in 716 appearances
  10. Ruud van Nistelrooy - 150 goals in 219 appearances
  11. Cristiano Ronaldo - 145 goals in 346 appearances
  12. David Herd - 143 goals in 261 appearances
  13. Marcus Rashford - 138 goals in 426 appearances
  14. Stan Pearson - 135 goals in 318 appearances
  15. Tommy Taylor - 131 goals in 189 appearances
  16. Ole Gunnar Solskjær - 126 goals in 366 appearances
  17. Andy Cole - 121 goals in 275 appearances
  18. Brian McClair - 121 goals in 466 appearances
  19. Bruno Fernandes - 100 goals in 296 appearances
  20. Bryan Robson - 97 goals in 446 appearances

Story first published: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 22:27 [IST]
