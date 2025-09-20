Man United vs Chelsea: Bruno Fernandes becomes 19th Manchester United player to score 100 Goals - Check Full List

Bruno Fernandes has become the 19th Manchester United player to reach 100 goals for the club. This milestone was achieved with him scoring 100 goals in 200 games for Manchester United against Chelsea on Saturday (September 20).
The Portuguese has been a phenomenon for the Red Devils since his arrival, and inspired them to alead against the Blues.
Fernandes is a key midfielder and captain, known for both scoring and assisting goals since joining the club in January 2020. His record includes a mix of penalties, open play goals, and a high number of goal involvements including assists, placing him among the club's all-time leading contributors offensively.
Wayne Rooney leads Manchester United's all-time scorers with 253 goals, followed by Sir Bobby Charlton (249) and Denis Law (237). Other legends include George Best, Ryan Giggs, and Paul Scholes. Cristiano Ronaldo ranks 14th with 145 goals.