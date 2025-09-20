Gasperini Looks Forward To Renewing Rivalry With Sarri In Derby Della Capitale This Weekend

Man United vs Chelsea Live Streaming, Telecast: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online? Published: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Man United vs Chelsea LIVE Streaming: Manchester United and Chelsea face off at Old Trafford on Saturday, September 20, 2025, in a Premier League clash that promises intensity and drama.

Manchester United come into the game after a 3-0 defeat to Manchester City and are seeking a reaction under manager Ruben Amorim, who has seen mixed results so far this season. Chelsea, meanwhile, arrive having just suffered a 3-1 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League but remain unbeaten domestically before the international break.

United will likely start with a 3-4-2-1 formation featuring debutant goalkeeper Senne Lammens and key midfielders Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro. Chelsea will be without some injured players, including Levi Colwill and Liam Delap, and suspended Mykhaylo Mudryk, but boast a squad with strong attacking potential.

Historically, this fixture is known for draws, with 27 ended level and Manchester United unbeaten in their last 12 home Premier League games against Chelsea. However, Chelsea have been finding some recent success against United, winning two of their last three league games versus the Red Devils. The match could be a closely contested battle, with defensive resilience and attacking prowess both tested in what is one of the Premier League's most anticipated fixtures.

Man United vs Chelsea Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Where to Watch Man United vs Chelsea in India?

The Man United vs Chelsea match can be watched on Star Sports Network for live TV broadcast or streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Kick-off time is 10:00 PM IST (September 20).

Where to Watch Man United vs Chelsea in the UK?

The Man United vs Chelsea match can be watched on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR for live TV broadcast or streamed live on Sky Go app. Kick-off time is 5:30 PM BST (September 20).

Where to Watch Man United vs Chelsea in the USA?

The Man United vs Chelsea match can be watched on USA Network for live TV broadcast or streamed live on Peacock, FuboTV, or NBC.com. Kick-off time is 12:30 PM ET (September 20).

Where to Watch Man United vs Chelsea in Australia?

The Man United vs Chelsea match can be watched on Stan Sport for live TV and streaming. Kick-off time is 2:30 AM AEST (September 21).

Where to Watch Man United vs Chelsea in Nigeria?

The Man United vs Chelsea match can be watched on SuperSport or Canal+ for live TV broadcast or streamed live on DStv app. Kick-off time is 5:30 PM WAT (September 20).

Where to Watch Man United vs Chelsea in Spain?

The Man United vs Chelsea match can be watched on DAZN for live TV and streaming. Kick-off time is 6:30 PM CEST (September 20).