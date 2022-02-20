Man Utd become first team to reach 700 Premier League wins

London, Feb. 20: Manchester United became the first team to win 700 Premier League games following their thrilling 4-2 victory over Leeds United.
The Red Devils had to work hard for their milestone triumph at Elland Road on Sunday. Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes put them 2-0 ahead by the interval in torrid conditions in Yorkshire, but Rodrigo and Raphinha restored parity with quickfire goals early in the second half.
However, Fred scored immediately after coming on from the bench before fellow substitute Anthony Elanga netted a fourth late on.
Overall, the Old Trafford club are 90 wins ahead of Chelsea, who have won the second-most matches (610), with Arsenal close behind in third on 609.
Manchester United great Ryan Giggs has won the most games in the competition for the club, claiming 407 victories from 632 appearances. Paul Scholes is the second on that list, with 321 wins.
They have won 28 games in five different Premier League seasons – their highest return in a single campaign, including doing so in consecutive seasons (2011-12 and 2012-13, which was the campaign in which they last won the title).
United have defeated each of Aston Villa, Tottenham and Everton on 37 occasions, as well as having beaten every single side they have faced in the competition.
Of their 700 wins, 399 have come at Old Trafford, while the away venues where they have landed the most victories are Villa Park (17) and Goodison Park (17).
The only venue at which United have played multiple games in the competition and never won is Huddersfield Town's John Smith's Stadium.