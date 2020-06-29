Football
Man Utd face Chelsea, Arsenal up against Man City in FA Cup semis

By Patric Ridge
Man Utd - cropped

London, June 28: Manchester United will take on Chelsea as Arsenal face holders Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals.

With five Premier League teams remaining in the hat, the draw took place at half-time during City's clash with Newcastle at St James' Park – Pep Guardiola's side having taken a 1-0 lead into the interval thanks to Kevin De Bruyne's penalty.

City went on to win the match 2-0 to set up a semifinal against Arsenal.

Norwich City 1-2 Manchester United (aet): Skipper Maguire books FA Cup semi-final spot | Newcastle United 0-2 Manchester City: De Bruyne and Sterling set up Arsenal semi-final

United - who needed extra-time to see off Norwich City on Saturday, with Harry Maguire scoring late in a 2-1 win - were drawn first and will go up against Frank Lampard's side, who defeated Leicester City 1-0 on Sunday.

It is a repeat of the 2017-18 FA Cup final, which Chelsea won 1-0 under Antonio Conte.

Arsenal required a stoppage-time effort from Dani Ceballos

The semi-final ties will be played behind closed doors at Wembley Stadium on July 18 and 19, with the final scheduled for August 1.

Story first published: Monday, June 29, 2020, 0:20 [IST]
