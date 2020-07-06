Football
Man Utd sensation Greenwood ready for England call-up, says Solskjaer

By Sacha Pisani
Mason Greenwood

Manchester, July 6: Manchester United teenage sensation Mason Greenwood is ready for an England call-up amid his fine form at Old Trafford, insisted manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Greenwood, 18, scored twice as red-hot United defeated relegation-threatened Bournemouth 5-2 in the Premier League on Saturday (July 4).

The highly rated forward – who has drawn comparisons to former United star Robin van Persie – has netted 15 goals across all competitions this season, including eight in the Premier League.

Solskjaer backed Greenwood to make the step up to Gareth Southgate's England squad.

"When you play for Man United, I think that's a test that's good enough and difficult enough," said Solskjaer, whose United are in the midst of a 16-game unbeaten streak.

"If you can handle playing for Man United then you can handle playing for any team and Mason's got the qualities that not many others have.

"So he could play for England full team or Under-21s, I don't really mind. I know he's doing well for us and it's great to have him here.

"Mason's a naturally good finisher, so he'll always score goals. He's a humble boy, he wants to learn, he listens and he works hard.

"Mason is one of the best if not the best finisher I have worked with and seen. He is so calm."

United, who have not lost since January, are fifth in the Premier League and two points behind Chelsea in the race for Champions League qualification with five games remaining.

The Red Devils are next in action away to lowly Aston Villa on Thursday (July 9).

Story first published: Monday, July 6, 2020, 7:20 [IST]
