Man United ready to offer Martial for AS Monaco starlet

Bengaluru, June 25: Premier League giants Manchester United are ready to include Anthony Martial in their bid to beat Manchester City to the signing of Paris Saint-Germain on-loan striker Kylian Mbappe, according to reports in England.
The Red Devils' boss Jose Mourinho is in the market for a new attacker after losing veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic last summer. The Portuguese manager has English wonderkid Marcus Rashford at his disposal but is not on good terms with Frenchman Martial. He appears to be ready to let the former AS Monaco starlet leave the club if he can get Mbappe as his replacement.
Reports claim that the Red Devils have registered their interest in Mbappe with his representatives and it is thought Mourinho would be willing to let Martial leave as part of the deal to bring in 19-year-old former Monaca star to Old Trafford.
Manchester United reportedly value Martial at around £80million. The Frenchman became the most expensive teenager ever in his 2015 move to England for a fee around £36million which could rise to around £60m. Martial's agent Philippe Lamboley recently admitted his man wants to leave Old Trafford this summer in search of more game time.
He said: "After thinking about all the factors and possibilities, Anthony wants to leave Manchester United.
"There are lots of factors, and right now it's too early to talk about them.
"Manchester United want Anthony to extend his deal and do not want him to leave but we have not reached an agreement for several months."
PSG signed Mbappe on loan from Monaco last summer, but agreed to pay £166m to bring him in permanently alongside Neymar. However, the French champions are unsure whether they can pull off the deal as they are under UEFA's red eye and have to comply with Financial Fair Play Rules.
Martial should be a welcome signing at Monaco and a worthy replacement of Mbappe. He needs a fresh start in his career and there is no better place than Monaco for him to do exactly that and show the world why he was rated so highly.
