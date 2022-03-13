Manchester United 3-2 Tottenham: Ronaldo rolls back the years with stunning hat-trick

London, March 13: Cristiano Ronaldo sank Tottenham with the first hat-trick of his second Old Trafford spell as Manchester United won 3-2 to boost hopes of a top-four finish.
At 37 years and 35 days, Ronaldo became the second-oldest player to score a Premier League treble, with only Teddy Sheringham having managed the feat later in life.
After missing the Manchester derby last week, Ronaldo was back and in the mood for this one, opening the scoring with a stunning long-range finish before giddily restoring United's lead after Harry Kane levelled from the spot.
A twist arrived with 18 minutes remaining when United captain Maguire turned the ball into his own net, but a thumping Ronaldo header spared his skipper any post-match apologies.
RESULTS | POINTS TABLE | FIXTURES
Earlier,iverpool maintained their relentless pursuit of Manchester City with a 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion to close back to within three points of the leaders.
The Reds lost for just the third time this term in their midweek clash with Inter, but they marched on with an eighth straight league win in Saturday's contest at the Amex Stadium.
Luis Diaz bravely headed Liverpool into a 19th-minute lead by getting in front of Robert Sanchez, who was perhaps fortunate to avoid any action for clattering into the forward.
Mohamed Salah added a second from the penalty spot - Liverpool's 2,000th goal in the competition - to increase the pressure on City ahead of Monday's trip to Crystal Palace.
Brighton had gone three league games without defeat to Liverpool but fell behind in the opening quarter of the contest to Diaz's second goal in a Liverpool shirt.
The former Porto winger attacked Joel Matip's chipped pass over the top and got his head to it, but he was unable to celebrate the goal after being wiped out by Sanchez.
Referee Mike Dean did not check back the incident on the monitor, meaning Sanchez stayed on the field, but Albion's reprieve counted for little as Salah doubled the Reds' lead.
Having missed a couple of presentable opportunities, the Egypt international fired a penalty right down the middle after Naby Keita's shot hit Yves Bissouma on the arm.
After becoming just the second Premier League side after Manchester United to hit a landmark 2,000 goals, Liverpool sat comfortably on their lead to see through another victory.