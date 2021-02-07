Man Utd 'shouldn't be considered title contenders' - Solskjaer

Manchester, February 7: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer dismissed the suggestion Manchester United's defending is hindering a Premier League push as he claimed they should not even be in the title picture.
United missed the chance to move level with rivals Manchester City at the top of the table on Saturday (February 6) when they drew 3-3 at home to Everton.
Solskjaer's side led 2-0 and 3-2 before Dominic Calvert-Lewin coolly slotted in a 95th-minute equaliser that will allow City to pull five points clear if they beat Liverpool on Sunday in the first of their two games in hand.
The United manager was critical of his team's defending, although they allowed only six shots and three on target, having 14 attempts at the other end.
But mention of sloppiness at the back impeding their hopes this season brought a swift response from Solskjaer, who feels his team are overperforming.
"We're not talking about winning titles," he told Sky Sports. "We've come a long way this team. We shouldn't even be considered as title chasers.
"That's one for you. We've got to be better as a team, then let's see how we end up. Going forward, very good. Let's stop conceding easy goals."
It is just the second time in Premier League history United have led by two goals at home at half-time and failed to win, also drawing 2-2 with West Brom in 2010.
Solskjaer was largely encouraged by United's attacking play, fluent again four days on from the crushing 9-0 win over Southampton, but was frustrated not to be able to celebrate another victory.
"The second half we played some good football, but we conceded three goals from three shots on target," he said.
"When they have three shots between the posts and you concede three, that's disappointing, of course. We played some very, very good stuff.
"They're poor goals, definitely. During the game, we expect one or two good moments from the opponents, but they had three shots between the posts and you concede goals.
"It's disappointing. Of course, when it's in the last minute, added time, that's very disappointing."
De Gea spilled Calvert-Lewin's tame shot for Everton's first goal, scored by Abdoulaye Doucoure, before hesitating to come off his line in the final seconds as the England striker levelled.
It was the fourth time in De Gea's Premier League career he has conceded three or more goals while failing to make a save.
Solskjaer was not looking to apportion blame, though, adding: "I wouldn't blame anyone for the goals, but we know we could have done better as a team to defend all of them."